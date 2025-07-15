Sikkim Declares Yakten As India's First Digital Nomad Village

A remote village in Sikkim's Pakyong district was officially declared India's first 'Digital Nomad Village' on Monday, under the state government's 'Nomad Sikkim' initiative.

Yakten village, situated in the foothills of Eastern Himalayas and known for its serene landscapes, has been developed in a way that it can host people who want to work remotely while being surrounded by nature, an official said, adding that the village has a good internet connection as well as nice surroundings.

Wi-Fi connectivity across the village, and inverters ensuring uninterrupted power supply - Yakten is a collaboration between the district administration and NGO Sarvahitey under the 'Nomad Sikkim' initiative.

"We have ensured that there is a primary internet as well as a backup internet since the terrain is hilly. Due to rains and landslides, the optical fibres get cut, so our internet link also has generators. I think this will be a game changer and the model will be taken up across the northeast," Prem Prakash, CEO, Nomad Sikkim, said.

Once isolated due to a lack of infrastructure, Yakten has undergone a major transformation to cater to the needs of modern remote workers, District Collector, Pakyong, Agawane Rohan Ramesh said, adding that it has high-speed Wi-Fi with reliable backup, uninterrupted power supply, and eight work-friendly homestays.

"Local transport tie-ups have also been arranged to ensure smooth accessibility for visitors," he said.

This project not only aims to provide a refreshing work setting but also to promote local livelihoods by generating year-round income for homestay owners and bring attention to lesser-known regions of Sikkim, the district collector said.

The project, a part of the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's vision of 'One Family, One Entrepreneur,' is also aimed at bridging income gaps faced by homestay owners, who often take loans to sustain their homestays when the tourist season ends.

