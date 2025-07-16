School Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Student, 14, In Sikkim: Cops

Further investigation is underway, say cops (Representational)
- A school teacher and two others were arrested in Sikkim for alleged sexual assault of a minor
- The victim is a class 7 student who reported the abuse to authorities
- The headmistress filed an official complaint with Gyalshing police on July 14
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
Gangtok:
A school teacher and two others were arrested by police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student in Sikkim's Gyalshing district, an officer said on Wednesday.
The minor, a class 7 student, had complained that the teacher and the two others had sexually abused her.
On July 14, the headmistress of the school filed an official complaint with the Gyalshing police against the accused.
The police arrested all three accused and charged them under relevant sections of POCSO Act, the officer added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world