School Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Student, 14, In Sikkim: Cops

A school teacher and two others were arrested by police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor student in Sikkim's Gyalshing district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The minor, a class 7 student, had complained that the teacher and the two others had sexually abused her.

On July 14, the headmistress of the school filed an official complaint with the Gyalshing police against the accused.

The police arrested all three accused and charged them under relevant sections of POCSO Act, the officer added.

