Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Gets Its First Woman Traveling Ticket Examiner After 145 Years

The tracks of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway have seen many milestones, but a special one has just been added. Sarita Yolmo has become the first woman Traveling Ticket Examiner to be given Tour Duty on this world-heritage site railway. This marks a historic moment for the railway and for Indian rail services.

Sarita Yolmo works for the Northeast Frontier Railway. She performs her daily duties at NJP and is occasionally assigned tour duties on the heritage line. With this special appointment, she becomes the first woman in the zone's history to oversee these famous tour trains.

The tracks of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) are witnessing a historic milestone as Sarita Yolmo takes on the mantle of the first woman Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) assigned to the prestigious "Tour Duty" on the world-heritage site…

A Historic Step After Nearly 145 Years

This railway service began nearly 145 years ago. Now, for the first time, a woman has been selected for this prestigious responsibility as a train ticket examiner. Railway officials say this move signals change and progress and adds a new chapter to the long journey of this famous mountain railway.

A Proud Moment For The Railways

