Darjeeling Toy Train Service Hits Record Revenue Of Rs 24.6 Crore In 2025

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) toy train service is one of the most popular tourist attractions in West Bengal. It is a popular UNESCO World Heritage steam-engine train journey that spans between Ghum, Darjeeling and New Jalpaiguri (NJP).

The DHR has broken its own record of yearly revenue in 2025. DHR has earned Rs 24.6 crore, up from Rs 21.2 crore in 2024. The number of tourists taking a ride on the toy train increased from 1.74 lakh in 2024 to 2.08 lakh in 2025.

"This is not only good news for the DHR, but all of Darjeeling, and we are trying to make DHR a bigger tourist attraction. During the off-season, which is currently on now, eight joyrides are running, which showcases its popularity," said Director of DHR Rishav Choudhury.

Work began on the DHR, then called the Darjeeling Steam Tramways, in 1879. The stretch from Siliguri to Kurseong was opened on August 23, 1880. The Siliguri to Darjeeling track was inaugurated on July 4, 1881. The name of the rail company was then changed to Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Company. The DHR was inscribed as a World Heritage by UNESCO on December 2, 1999.

Presently, there are two passenger services, one from NJP to Darjeeling and the other from Darjeeling to NJP. Along with these, there are nine joyride services from Darjeeling station to Ghum and back. Out of these four services are hauled by steam locomotives, and the remaining by diesel.

During peak tourist season, the joyride services are increased. On weekends, jungle safari trains run on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode from Siliguri Junction to Ghayabari and back. There are now talks of introducing a new service in PPP mode between Siliguri and Tindharia this year.

