<i>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari released on October 2.

What's Happening

The film has had a mixed critical response but continues to perform steadily at the box office.

It has accumulated Rs 22 crore so far.

According to Sacnilk, the film added Rs 7.25 crore recently, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 22 crore.

On Saturday, Hindi screenings recorded an overall occupancy of 22.72%, with morning shows at 11.99%, afternoon shows at 27.20%, and evening shows reaching 28.96%.

The film opened with Rs 9.25 crore on its first day, dipped to Rs 5.5 crore on Day 2, but regained traction on Day 3.

Background

Despite heavy competition from Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, which has already crossed Rs 155.19 crore, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has managed to stay on course.

It has also surpassed the lifetime collections of Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh's films, including Mere Husband Ki Biwi (Rs 12.85 crore) and Loveyapa (Rs 8.85 crore).

Produced by Dharma Productions, the film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, combining romantic-comedy elements with glossy visuals.

Its continued box office success will largely depend on how it holds up against the ongoing run of Kantara: Chapter 1.