<i>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Film Is Struggling

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari did not mint the desired numbers over the weekend. After four days, the film earned Rs 30 crore at the box office.

On Sunday, the film earned Rs 7.75 crore.

The film earned Rs 9.25 crore on the opening day, October 2.

Friday's numbers saw a sharp drop in earnings, with the film minting Rs 5.5 crore.

On Saturday, the film saw slight growth; however, it couldn't manage to fetch double-digit figures.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari did not witness the required spark on Saturday — the growth stands at 29.78%. The business is being driven largely by plexes in select cities. The numbers are better than Friday, but achieving a double-digit total or at least matching Thursday's figures was crucial."

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is a romantic comedy, following the tropes of Varun Dhawan's earlier hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhania or Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra.

Review of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The title gives away the ending of the film. How Sunny and Tulsi make their way into each other's orbit and heart adds up to a winding, perplexing, and eventually comforting love story that would have been a whole lot more enjoyable, and infinitely funnier, had it shed some of its flab."

Praising Janhvi Kapoor, he wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor skirts around the pitfalls and provides the film its more sprightly moments. She fleshes out a charmingly clueless girl who is desperate to win back the boy she has lost without being able to fully fathom why. She holds the crucial segments of the film together, although her character's backstory of a broken family and an estranged mother is skimmed over."

