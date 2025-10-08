<i>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Can't Stand <i>Kantara 1</i> Storm

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari struggles to earn numbers at the box office as it clashed with Rishab Shetty's Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1, released on October 2. The film minted Rs 36.25 crore in six days, while the Hindi version of Kantara 1 is marching towards Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 3 crore, taking the total to Rs 36.25 crore, as per Sacnilk

It earned Rs 9.25 crore on the opening day, October 2.

Friday's numbers saw a sharp drop in earnings, with the film minting Rs 5.5 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh commented on the film's underperformance, "#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari / #SSKTK maintains a lower trajectory on the crucial Monday, benefitting from the #BOGO offer... The decline on Monday compared to Friday is 45.92%."

The film is expected to benefit today [Tuesday] from the #BlockbusterTuesdays initiative.

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is a romantic comedy following the tropes of Varun Dhawan's earlier hits like Badrinath Ki Dulhania or Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra.

Review Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The title gives away the ending of the film. How Sunny and Tulsi make their way into each other's orbit and heart adds up to a winding, perplexing, and eventually comforting love story that would have been a whole lot more enjoyable, and infinitely funnier, had it shed some of its flab."