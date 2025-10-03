<i>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan's Film Off To A Strong Start

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opened to a decent start at the box office.

What's Happening

Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that the film's India nett collection on day one stood at Rs 9.25 crore.

While it doesn't match the record-breaking figures of Kantara or War 2, the opening is still a positive indicator for the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer.

For Janhvi Kapoor, the opening day numbers are a welcome boost, surpassing her previous film Param Sundari, which earned Rs 7.25 crore on its first day. Param Sundari went on to collect Rs 51.28 crore in India during its theatrical run.

Varun Dhawan's last outing, Baby John, faced poor reviews and dwindling shows after the first week, eventually earning just Rs 39.5 crore in India.

In comparison, Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari saw over 3,000 shows across the country on opening day, with Delhi NCR and Mumbai hosting the most screenings - 711 and 535, respectively.

The film's occupancy rate averaged 34.08% throughout the day, with morning and afternoon shows filling 14.77% and 38.93% of seats, and evening and night shows achieving 43.65% and 38.95%, respectively.

Background

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who previously helmed Varun Dhawan in Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, and Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak.

Produced by Dharma Productions, the film's ensemble cast includes Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma, and Akshay Oberoi.

