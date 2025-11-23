Video: Ranveer Singh Shares How Udaipur Became The Beginning Of His Love Story With Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh took a nostalgic detour down memory lane as he addressed guests at the lavish sangeet ceremony of US billionaire Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena's daughter, Netra Mantena, in Udaipur.

The actor spoke fondly about the city that played a defining role in his personal life, crediting it as the place where his love story with Deepika Padukone first took shape.

'Udaipur Is Lucky For Love', Says Ranveer

A video from the celebration, now circulating widely on X, captures Ranveer reminiscing about the early days of his relationship with Deepika.

Holding a microphone and engaging with the crowd, the actor said, "I want to tell you, Udaipur is like a lucky charm for love stories. I shot a movie here called Ramleela. Have you seen it?" As the audience cheered, he continued, "It was back in the day and I was starring opposite your bhabhi. It was on the long Udaipur schedule of Ramleela that our love story blossomed."

Reflecting on how far they've come since those early days, Ranveer added, "Nidra and Vamsi, since then it's been 13 years of togetherness, 7 years of marriage and one beautiful baby girl! So you see, Udaipur is very, very lucky for love stories!"

Ranveer and Deepika, who first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela in 2013, went on to share the screen in Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and later in 83.

The couple married in a dreamy ceremony at Lake Como on November 14, 2018, and welcomed their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024. They introduced her to the world this Diwali through a heartwarming Instagram post.

Inside The Star-Studded Wedding

Ranveer's speech was part of the extravagant wedding celebrations of Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju - a three-day affair held between November 21 and 23 in Udaipur. The event drew an impressive blend of global and Indian luminaries.

International guests included Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson, while Bollywood's presence was marked by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor and others alongside Ranveer Singh.

