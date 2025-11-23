Video: Jennifer Lopez Rehearses In Udaipur Ahead Of Grand Performance At Netra Mantena And Vamsi Gadiraju's Wedding

The wedding celebrations of billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju are in full swing in the royal city of Udaipur. Guests from around the world have arrived at the lavish Rajasthan venue, making it a star-studded affair. Global icon Jennifer Lopez is set to light up the evening with a dazzling performance.

As glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities flood social media, fans have also spotted the Hollywood star rehearsing at the venue ahead of her grand appearance. Videos from Jennifer Lopez's soundcheck at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, captured yesterday, show an eager audience, offering a sneak peek of the spectacular celebrations to come.

Jennifer Lopez, dressed in a casual white full-sleeved T-shirt and black trousers, can be seen practising her lines. Her entire dance troupe, along with the lighting arrangements, promises a surreal evening. Undoubtedly, her presence has already left fans anticipating what's in store.

Other Performances At Netra Mantena And Vamsi Gadiraju's Wedding Festivities

JLo's performance is set for today, marking the grand finale of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's week-long wedding celebrations. The night will also see a special appearance by global superstar Justin Bieber, who, according to reports, will add his own magic to the festivities with a performance.

Earlier, Dutch DJ and producer Tiësto set the dance floor on fire, accompanied by Indian celebrities including Nora Fatehi and Ranveer Singh. Karan Johar also hosted a lively, rapid-fire session with the newlyweds.

On 22 November, Jennifer Lopez was spotted at Udaipur Airport upon her arrival for the wedding. She was seen flashing her smile while happily waving to the shutterbugs stationed there. The fashionista was dressed in a furry trench coat, paired with polished makeup and a stylish pair of sunglasses.

This is not the first time JLo has performed at a high-profile Indian wedding. In 2015, she performed at the grand celebrations of UK-based tycoon Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani.

