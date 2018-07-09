Janhvi And Khushi Visit Tirumala Temple With Dad Boney Kapoor

Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor in Tirupati (Image courtesy: janhvikhushifan)

Janhvi Kapoor, whose first film Dhadak releases next week, visited Tirumala temple on Monday to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. She was accompanied by her dad Boney Kapoor and younger sister Khushi. There has not been any official confirmation about why they were at the temple. Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor's pictures from Tirumala templehave been shared widely by fan clubs on social media. Janhvi appears to be wearing a blue sari while Khushi is also dressed in a traditional outfit. Here are Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor's pictures from Tirumala temple, which appears to be after the darshan. Take a look.





Dhadak, a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, is Janhvi Kapoor's film with Ishaan Khatter. The film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan while Karan Johar produces it.



At the trailer launch of Dhadak, Janhvi shared a conversation which she had with her mother Sridevi, after watching Sairat. Sridevi died at the age of 54 this February in Dubai. "I saw Sairat with mom at home and I remember telling her 'I wish that this was my first film and I could do something like it'. Me and mom had this big discussion on how she wanted a role like this for me and then you (Karan Johar) called and it happened," Janhvi said, news agency PTI reported.



In May, Sridevi was honoured with her first ever National Award (posthumously) - she won Best Actress for her role in 2017 film MOM. Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor had collected her prize.



