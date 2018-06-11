Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals What Sridevi Told Her After Watching Sairat

Highlights
- Sridevi had 'wished that Sairat was Janhvi's first film'
- "I miss her today," Janhvi said
- Janhvi also shared the acting tips Sridevi gave her
Janhvi, who had earlier revealed to Vogue magazine what Sridevi had told her earlier during Dhadak shoot, also spoked about the acting tips she received from the late actress. "I definitely miss her today... The biggest and the most helpful tip is to work hard and feel every emotion," Janhvi told PTI.
Sridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai. She was last seen in MOM, for which she was given the National Award for Best Actress this year. Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor had collected her award.
Speaking about dad Boney Kapoor's advice to Janhvi, ahead of her big debut, she said, "He didn't give any tips but he has given me a lot of love and support, which is far more important."
Here's how the Kapoors cheered for Janhvi.
Arjun Kapoor, who is London, had written a special message for her.
Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct. It's not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I'm certain my friends @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!!
Of her role in Dhadak and stepping into the shoes of Rinku Rajguru, Sairat actress, Janhvi said, "What Rinku did with that character, I don't think any other actor can even touch it. But my character is different from hers. I tried portraying my character with a lot of honesty right from the beginning." Meanwhile, Ishaan added, "When we saw the film once, Shashank Khaitan (director) had told us not to watch it again because then we would get influenced to some extent. So we took a fresh approach and prepared."
(With PTI inputs)