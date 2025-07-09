In <i>Dhadak 2</i> New Poster, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Triptii Dimri Look Smitten. Plus, A Trailer Update

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Wednesday, took to social media to share the new poster of his upcoming film, Dhadak 2.

The director took to Instagram to offer a glimpse into the intense chemistry between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. In the latest poster, the two look smitten, raising excitement for the much-anticipated sequel.

Dhadak 2 Trailer Update

In the caption, Johar revealed that the highly-awaited trailer of the romantic drama will be released on July 11.

Johar, who is bankrolling the project, wrote, "Do Dil Ek dhadak. #Dhadak2 trailer out this Friday. Releasing in cinemas on 1st August."

The film, a sequel to Dhadak (2018), hits the screens on August 1. Dhadak starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and dealt with the topic of inter-caste marriage.

What We Know About Dhadak 2

On July 8, Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped an exciting list of elements that will be part of Dhadak 2's soundtrack. Alongside it, he wrote, "A poem by Shailendra. Couplet by Bhagat Singh. Kishore Kumar's voice. Thomas Jefferson's words. Little bit of SRK. And orchestration done in Budapest."

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is helmed by director Shazia Iqbal. The film serves as a follow-up to the 2018 hit Dhadak, which originally featured Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. This romantic drama delves deep into themes of identity, power, and the emotional price of love in today's world.

Dhadak 2 is backed by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Umesh Bansal, Meenu Arora, and Adar Poonawalla, under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Alongside Siddhant and Triptii, the forthcoming movie also stars Vipin Sharma, Manjiri Pupala, Deeksha Joshi, Priyank Tiwari, Amit Jaat, Mayank Khanna, and Ashwant Lodhi in key roles. Dhadak 2 is slated to hit theatres on August 1, 2025.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Yudhra, where he shared screen space with Sarthak Khurana and Malavika Mohanan. Triptii Dimri, on the other hand, was most recently seen in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.