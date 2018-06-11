Dhadak Trailer: Of Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Tale Of Infatuation, Love And Heartbreak

Highlights
- Ishaan is totally smitten by Janhvi
- She also falls for him later
- Ashutosh Rana plays the villain in their love story
Dhadak is Janhvi's debut film in Bollywood. She is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ishaan debuted in the industry with Indo-Iranian director Majid Majidi's film Beyond The Clouds.
Ahead of Dhadak trailer launch, Janhvi's brother Arjun and uncle Sanjay Kapoor shared these messages for her.
Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct. It's not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I'm certain my friends @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!!
Dhadak, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is all set to hit the screens on July 20.