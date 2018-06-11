Dhadak Trailer: Of Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Tale Of Infatuation, Love And Heartbreak

Dhadak Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's film is set in Rajasthan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 11, 2018 13:13 IST
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak (Image courtesy: YouTube)

  1. Ishaan is totally smitten by Janhvi
  2. She also falls for him later
  3. Ashutosh Rana plays the villain in their love story
The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak, their much-awaited film, has just released. The 3-minute long video takes us to Janhvi and Ishaan's journey of love, which initially was one-sided. The plot is set in Rajasthan and the trailer begins on Madhur (Ishaan) telling (Parthavi) Janhvi, "Main thare liye ek din bahot badi kothi banauga." To which, she replies, "Badi kothi nahi chahiye, mane mhaara ghar chahiye." The video begins on Madhur, who is totally smitten by Parthavi, and does everything possible to impress her. (Even hilariously translates a Hindi song to English to win over her love). Later, she falls in love with him too but like all love stories, there are certain hurdles in their relationship. In their case, Ashutosh Rana plays the villain. When Parthavi family opposes, the duo elope to Kolkata. However, regret their decision later. Dhadak is a tale of infatuation, love and heartbreak, portrayed beautifully on screen. Their innocent romance will surely win everyone's hearts.

Watch the trailer of Dhadak here.



Dhadak is Janhvi's debut film in Bollywood. She is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ishaan debuted in the industry with Indo-Iranian director Majid Majidi's film Beyond The Clouds.

Ahead of Dhadak trailer launch, Janhvi's brother Arjun and uncle Sanjay Kapoor shared these messages for her.
 

 


Dhadak is an adaptation of National Award-winning Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Of the film's plot, Shashank Khaitan had earlier said, "The basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story."

Dhadak, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is all set to hit the screens on July 20.
 

