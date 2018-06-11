Dhadak - For Janhvi Kapoor's Debut, A Message From Brother Arjun: 'I'm By Your Side, Don't Worry'

Highlights
- "I'm not there in Mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry," he wrote
- It's not going be easy but I know you're ready: Arjun
- Janhvi's Dhadak releases on July 20
"It's not gonna be easy but I know you're ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for Dhadak! I'm certain my friends Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar have presented you and Ishaan as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan," he concluded.
Janhvi posted several heart emoticons in the comments section and wrote, "I'll make you proud, I promise."
Read Arjun's post here. (It has been liked by celebs like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Neha Dhupia, Ananya Panday and others).
Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever @janhvikapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I'm not there in mumbai but I'm by your side, don't worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow ur own path & instinct. It's not gonna be easy but I know your are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #dhadak! I'm certain my friends @shashankkhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & @ishaan95 as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan !!!
Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Shashank Khaitan has directed Janhvi and Ishaan in Dhadak and the film is produced by Karan Johar.
Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona. She died in 2012. Sridevi, who died this February, was Mr Kapoor's second wife and Janhvi and Khushi are their daughters.
Hey @aakanksha3131 , me & @anshulakapoor represent our mother every single second we live...she would expect us to have been standing next to our father no matter what n be there for Janhvi & Khushi... thank you for ur kind words bout our mother...as she would say god bless u... https://t.co/xOBQgDE0pP— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 4, 2018
Janhvi's Dhadak releases on July 20. Arjun is currently filming Namaste England in London.