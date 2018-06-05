What Arjun Kapoor Said About Being By Boney Kapoor, Janhvi And Khushi's Side After Sridevi's Death

"Me and Anshula Kapoor represent our mother every single second we live. She would expect us to have been standing next to our father no matter what and be there for Janhvi and Khushi," read an excerpt from actor Arjun Kapoor's tweet, posted for a blogger. In a blog, the Twitter user had mentioned about Arjun and sister Anshula's upbringing by their mom Mona Shourie and how the duo were there by the family's side after Sridevi's death. Arjun and Anshula are filmmaker Boney Kapoor's children with Mona, his first wife. She died in 2012. Sridevi, who died this February, was Mr Kapoor's second wife and Janhvi and Khushi are their daughters.
Thank you for your kind words about our mother, as she would say god bless you," added Arjun. Read his tweet here.
Of late, Janhvi and Khushi are often spotted at Arjun and Ashula's apartment for dinner dates. The family also posed for a picture at cousin Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand wedding reception in Mumbai last month.
Anshula's post for sisters Janhvi and Khushi from the wedding festivities sent the Internet into a mini-meltdown.
Sridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai. She had drowned in her hotel bathtub. Arjun had later gone to Dubai to complete all the formalities with dad Boney Kapoor in order to bring her back to India.
Janhvi is currently awaiting the release of her debut film Dhadak. Arjun is in London to shoot for his work-in-progress film Namaste England with Parineeti Chopra.