What Arjun Kapoor Said About Being By Boney Kapoor, Janhvi And Khushi's Side After Sridevi's Death

Arjun and Anshula with Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi at Sonam's reception

Highlights "She would expect us to have been standing next to our father," he said Sridevi died in February Janhvi and Khushi are often spotted at Arjun and Ashula's apartment

Hey @aakanksha3131 , me & @anshulakapoor represent our mother every single second we live...she would expect us to have been standing next to our father no matter what n be there for Janhvi & Khushi... thank you for ur kind words bout our mother...as she would say god bless u... https://t.co/xOBQgDE0pP — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 4, 2018

Fam Jam #EverydayPhenomenal A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on May 9, 2018 at 1:55am PDT

#FamJam #EverydayPhenomenal #AboutLastNight A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on May 9, 2018 at 3:05am PDT

This girl #FamJam #EverydayPhenomenal #AboutLastNight A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on May 9, 2018 at 3:48am PDT

"Me and Anshula Kapoor represent our mother every single second we live. She would expect us to have been standing next to our father no matter what and be there for Janhvi and Khushi," read an excerpt from actor Arjun Kapoor's tweet, posted for a blogger. In a blog, the Twitter user had mentioned about Arjun and sister Anshula's upbringing by their mom Mona Shourie and how the duo were there by the family's side after Sridevi's death. Arjun and Anshula are filmmaker Boney Kapoor's children with Mona, his first wife. She died in 2012. Sridevi, who died this February, was Mr Kapoor's second wife and Janhvi and Khushi are their daughters.Thank you for your kind words about our mother, as she would say god bless you," added Arjun. Read his tweet here.Of late, Janhvi and Khushi are often spotted at Arjun and Ashula's apartment for dinner dates . The family also posed for a picture at cousin Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's grand wedding reception in Mumbai last month.Anshula's post for sisters Janhvi and Khushi from the wedding festivities sent the Internet into a mini-meltdown. Sridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai. She had drowned in her hotel bathtub. Arjun had later gone to Dubai to complete all the formalities with dad Boney Kapoor in order to bring her back to India.Janhvi is currently awaiting the release of her debut film. Arjun is in London to shoot for his work-in-progress filmwith Parineeti Chopra.