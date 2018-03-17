Janhvi And Khushi Dine With Brother Arjun And Dad Boney Kapoor Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor were photographed exiting Arjun Kapoor's Mumbai apartment

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor visited his son Arjun Kapoor at his Mumbai home on Friday with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Arjun was filmingin Punjab for the last few days has apparently taken a break from his hectic work schedule. Janhvi and Khushi, daughters of late actress Sridevi, were spotted leaving Arjun's house with their father Boney Kapoor. Arjun is Boney Kapoor's son from his first wife Mona Shourie. Arjun's sister Anshula was not photographed at the gathering. Arjun Kapoor, who resumed filmingsoon after Sridevi's funeral last month, had skipped Janhvi's cozy birthday celebration with the entire Kapoor clan. Anshula, who accompanied Arjun to Punjab, had returned for her half-sister's birthday.Here are pictures from Janhvi's birthday dinner , which was attended all her Kapoor cousins - Sonam and Rhea (daughters of Anil and Sunita Kapoor), Shanaya and Jahaan (children of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor) and also filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha. Only Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan was MIA.Sridevi died on February 24 by accidently drowning the bathtub of the hotel she was staying in Dubai. She was brought to Mumbai after three days and on the fourth day, after a formal condolence meet, Sridevi was cremated with state honours. Janhvi and Khushi also accompanied Boney Kapoor to Rameshwaram, where a part of Sridevi's ashes were immersed. They also attended a prayer meet held in Hyderabad, which was attended by celebrities from south cinema.Sridevi's daughter Janhvi is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's, which is directed by Shashank Khaitan. She returned to work a weeks after her mother's death is a remake of Marathi filmand it also stars Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.