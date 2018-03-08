Janhvi Kapoor And Sisters Trolled For Posting Birthday Pics After Sridevi's Death

Highlights
- Janhvi celebrated her birthday with her family
- Sonam, Maheep and Anushla shared the pictures
- "What's the hurry to celebrate the birthday," read a comment
"What's the hurry to celebrate the b day just 1 week after cremation, they could not postpone their celebration after 13 days is so surprising, moving on is important but please at least wait for the mourning period to get over. Nobody is asking them to be sad and crying all the time. It's the timing of posting such a pic is what is odd," wrote an user on a group photo of the Kapoor cousins shared by Sonam while another added: "Touchwood, but if I would have lost (someone close), I would not be smiling for photos the way she is doing. No offence for anyone here."
Such comments are not restricted to Sonam's post but also arrived in plenty on photos Instagrammed by Anshula and Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife). Another comment on Sonam's post highlighted how Sonam should have restrained from sharing photos of Janhvi's birthday: "The problem is not the celebration but the self-awareness of being a celebrity. Your family have been in the spotlight for decades now but you still haven't learned the responsibility of being public figures. If you wanted to cut a dozen of cakes then go ahead do it privately not showing off to the world upsetting fans who are still mourning the death of someone from YOUR FAMILY!"
Trolls will always be trolls but there were many who jumped to Janhvi's defence on Instagram: "Happy to see her trying to cope. Janhvi, don't let idiots tell you you're a worthless person, because you're not, you're one to strongest person I've seen. Happy birthday!"
Earlier on her birthday, Janhvi visited an orphanage just like Sridevi used to do. She began the day with a heart-felt post written in the memory of her mother: "On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents..." is how she began.
On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you'll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who's entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his "Jaan". She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn't understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let's be that. Let's be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That's what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It's given us hope and strength and we can't thank you all enough.
It was late night on February 24 when Sridevi died in Dubai. She was brought to Mumbai three days later and cremated with state honours on February 28.