Inside Janhvi Kapoor's 21st Birthday Party With Sisters Sonam, Anshula, Shanaya, Khushi

A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor) on Mar 6, 2018 at 12:55pm PST

Janhvi Kapoor, in the first half of her birthday, visited an orphanage to celebrate with the children , as her late mother Sridevi did before her. She ended her birthday with a very quiet and private dinner at the Kapoor residence with her family members by her side. Janhvi's half-sister Anushla Kapoor (daughter of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie) shared pictures on her Instagram account (which is not verified). In the pictures, the Kapoor sisters smiled and laughed with different types of cakes set on the table. Janhvi was seated right next to Rhea and Sonam (daughters of Anil and Sunita Kapoor) while Janhvi's younger sibling Khushi sat close to Shanaya (daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor). Anushla and Jahaan (Sanjay and Maheep's son) sat with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha.Here are the pictures:Arjun Kapoor skipped the dinner as he has resumed filmingwith Parineeti Chopra in Punjab. But fans of the Kapoor family loved the pictures anyway and said that they are setting "family goals." One comment read: "Lovely, look good together... Hum Saath Saath Hai."Earlier in day, Janhvi visited an orphanage, the pictures of which went crazy. Here are some photos of Janhvi at the orphanage. Janhvi lost her mother Sridevi 10 days before her 21st birthday . Sridevi died by accidently drowning in the bathtub of the hotel room she was staying in Dubai. She was brought to Mumbai three days after the completion of all the medico-legal formalities. On Saturday, Janhvi posted an emotional tribute of Sridevi in which she wrote: "Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain." Janhvi also appealed to her fans and Instagram followers to "love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love."Janhvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan's, which is produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter.