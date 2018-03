Sonam Kapoor On Cousin Janhvi's Birthday: A Strong Girl Became A Woman Today

Highlights Janhvi Kapoor turns 21 today Janhvi lost her mother Sridevi a week before her birthday She will soon make her Bollywood debut in Dhadak

It is Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor's birthday today and her family and friends have shared early posts on social media. Janhvi's cousin Sonam posted a picture of the upcoming actress and said: "To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday, jannu." Designer Manish Malhotra, who was a close friend of her mother, shared a picture of the trio and wrote: "Happy Birthday, my dearest Janhvi. May God bless you with happiness, love, peace and just everything." Janhvi lost her mother a week before her birthday. Sridevi died on February 24 by accidently drowning in the bathtub of the hotel room she was staying in Dubai.A few days before her birthday, Janhvi instagrammed a beautiful tribute she wrote for her late mother , in which she said: "The imprint you've left on us is so strong, it might just be enough to keep us going, but never enough to be fully whole." For her fans and Instagram followers, Janhvi wrote: "On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you." Janhvi shared that emotional tribute with some throwback pictures of the family of four - Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi was cremated with state honours last week and her funeral was attended by most of the film industry members. Her ashes were immersed by Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi in Rameshwaram over the weekend.Janhvi Kapoor will soon make her Bollywood debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan.