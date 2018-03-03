Janhvi's Emotional Tribute To Sridevi: "I Love You, My Everything"

Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his "Jaan"."

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 03, 2018 12:38 IST
Janhvi is the elder of Sridevi's two daughters. (Image courtesy: sridevi.kapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember: Janhvi
  2. Janhvi also described the bond her parents shared
  3. Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24
A week after losing Sridevi, her mother and "her everything," Janhvi Kapoor posted an emotional note for her fans with a request to remember Sridevi "fondly." On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor posted several throwback pictures of her family - her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi - with a note in which she wrote: "There's a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I'll have to learn how to live with. Even with all the emptiness, I still feel your love... Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember." Janhvi Kapoor was elder of Sridevi's two daughter also wrote: "I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace... She didn't understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let's be that. Let's be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something."

Sridevi died by accidently drowning in the bathtub of the hotel she was staying in Dubai on February 24. She was brought home after all formalities three days later. Sridevi was cremated with state honours on Wednesday. According to a mid-day report, Sridevi's ashes will be immersed in Rameswaram today.

In her Instagram post, Janhvi highlighted the bond her parents shared and wrote: "Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his "Jaan"." She added: "Please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it."

Read Janhvi's full post here:
 
 

On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you'll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who's entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his "Jaan". She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn't understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let's be that. Let's be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That's what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It's given us hope and strength and we can't thank you all enough.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on



Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, which has been produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and it is expected to release later this year.
 



