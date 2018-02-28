'Sridevi Was The World's Chandni. To Me, My Love,' Writes Boney Kapoor After Sridevi's funeral, her husband Boney Kapoor has written an emotional letter for her

A last post was shared on Sridevi's Twitter on Wednesday evening, hours after she was cremated with state honours in Mumbai . Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor posted an emotional note from her account, putting into words the void his wife's death has left and asking that the family be allowed to grieve in private. "Losing a friend, wife and mother of two young daughters is a loss inexplicable in words. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers and all of you countless fans of my Sridevi who have stood by us like rocks. I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss," read an excerpt from Boney Kapoor's letter.For his beloved Sridevi, he wrote, "To the world she was their Chandni... the actor par excellence... their Sridevi... but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls... my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything... their life. She was the axis around which our family ran."Read Boney Kapoor's full statement here. Sridevi's family also issued a statement , which was posted by her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor, nieces Sonam and Rhea.Sridevi was cremated with state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday. A condolence meet was held in the afternoon at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala and later, she was taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Several celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan gathered at the crematorium while others like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Deepika Padukone paid their last respects at the condolence meet. Thousands of fans had also lined up to bid farewell to Sridevi. Some had travelled from Chennai and Karnataka.Husband Boney Kapoor, brothers-in-law Anil and Sanjay Kapoor, stepson Arjun Kapoor and nephew Mohit Marwah accompanied Sridevi to the last rites. Her glass casket was draped with flowers and an enlarged picture of was also placed.Sridevi died on Saturday in Dubai. She was just 54. She spent all of last week attending nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding in UAE. A post-mortem revealed that she had drowned in her hotel bathtub. Sridevi married filmmaker Boney Kapoor in 1996. Janhvi and Khushi are their daughters. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona, who died in 2012.Sridevi's best-known films areand. Her last film wasand Shah Rukh Khan'swill see Sridevi in a posthumous cameo.