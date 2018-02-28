Sridevi Cremated With State Honours. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif Attend Funeral

Highlights
- The family accompanied Sridevi from Lokhandwala to Vile Parle West
- Sridevi was cremated with state honours
- Sridevi looked serene in death and totally at peace, tweeted Hema Malini
Shah Rukh Khan, who co-starred with Sridevi in Army, and Katrina Kaif were not among the morning's mourners - they went directly to the cremation. Their December release Zero will see Sridevi in a posthumous cameo.
Many others attended the funeral - some, like Vidya Balan, had also been at the Lokhandwala club in the morning.
Prasoon Joshi, Randhir & Rajiv Kapoor arrive at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium #Sridevipic.twitter.com/AW5toTetVW— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
Vidya Balan, her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha arrive at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium #Sridevipic.twitter.com/mHKkcwNVHM— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
Anil Ambani, Anupam Kher and Arjun Rampal arrive at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Mumbai #Sridevipic.twitter.com/A63lvpn0YV— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
The morning's mourners included most of the Hindi film industry. The South was represented by Chiranjeevi, Sridevi's co-star in several films, Prakash Raj and Tohfa co-star Jaya Prada. Rekha, Hema Malini and Madhuri Dixit were there; Aishwarya, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan; Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Tanuja; Vidya Balan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput; Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amrita Singh and daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is a good friend of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor - there were few from the film fraternity who didn't make it.
Hema Malini tweeted these beautiful words later:
Paid my last respects to Sridevi. The entire industry was there grieving, some on the verge of breakdown. Such was her aura & magic in films. She lay there, beautiful in a red saree, serene in death & totally at peace.- Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2018
Fans of the Sridevi, who considered to be India's first female superstar, were on the streets holding posters, pictures and flowers. "It's a shock to believe that she is no more. We want to pay her one last visit today and thank her for all her wonderful performances," Nandini Rao, a 32-year-old teacher, told news agency AFP.
The heavy police presence at the funeral did not deter those who loved Sridevi. "I'm an avid Sridevi fan. I loved her smiling personality. She had such a commanding presence in the film industry. Her death was so sudden and I feel terrible," 45-year-old Kuldeep Singh told AFP.
Sridevi died on Saturday in Dubai. A post-mortem report stated that she drowned due to accidentally drowning in the bathtub of the hotel she was staying in. She was brought to India on Tuesday, after a delay of three days.
Sridevi has made 300 films in a career spanning fifty years in several languages. Her best known Hindi films are Sadma, Mr India, Chaal Baaz and English Vinglish.
(With inputs from AFP)