Sridevi Cremated With State Honours. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif Attend Funeral

Sridevi's family members, including husband Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, travelled with her

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 28, 2018 18:02 IST
Shah Rukh Khan at Sridevi's funeral

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The family accompanied Sridevi from Lokhandwala to Vile Parle West
  2. Sridevi was cremated with state honours
  3. Sridevi looked serene in death and totally at peace, tweeted Hema Malini
Wrapped in the national flag and dressed in bridal red, iconic actress Sridevi was cremated with state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday. Her last rites were attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and other stars, as well as industrialist Anil Ambani. Sridevi was taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle from the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, where the film fraternity and thousands of fans, some of them who had come from Chennai and Karnataka, lined up to bid Sridevi farewell. She was then accompanied by her family - husband Boney Kapoor, brothers-in-law Anil and Sanjay Kapoor, stepson Arjun Kapoor and nephew Mohit Marwah - to the last rites. Her glass casket was draped with flowers, an enlarged picture of her forming a backdrop. Tearful fans, holding flowers and photos of the star, crowded the route - a distance of 5 km - from the Lokhandwala club to the crematorium.
 
sridevi ndtv

Shah Rukh Khan, who co-starred with Sridevi in Army, and Katrina Kaif were not among the morning's mourners - they went directly to the cremation. Their December release Zero will see Sridevi in a posthumous cameo.
 
srk ndtv
 
Many others attended the funeral - some, like Vidya Balan, had also been at the Lokhandwala club in the morning.
 
 

The morning's mourners included most of the Hindi film industry. The South was represented by Chiranjeevi, Sridevi's co-star in several films, Prakash Raj and Tohfa co-star Jaya Prada. Rekha, Hema Malini and Madhuri Dixit were there; Aishwarya, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan; Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Tanuja; Vidya Balan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput; Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amrita Singh and daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is a good friend of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor - there were few from the film fraternity who didn't make it.

Hema Malini tweeted these beautiful words later:
 

Fans of the Sridevi, who considered to be India's first female superstar, were on the streets holding posters, pictures and flowers. "It's a shock to believe that she is no more. We want to pay her one last visit today and thank her for all her wonderful performances," Nandini Rao, a 32-year-old teacher, told news agency AFP.

The heavy police presence at the funeral did not deter those who loved Sridevi. "I'm an avid Sridevi fan. I loved her smiling personality. She had such a commanding presence in the film industry. Her death was so sudden and I feel terrible," 45-year-old Kuldeep Singh told AFP.

Sridevi died on Saturday in Dubai. A post-mortem report stated that she drowned due to accidentally drowning in the bathtub of the hotel she was staying in. She was brought to India on Tuesday, after a delay of three days.

Sridevi has made 300 films in a career spanning fifty years in several languages. Her best known Hindi films are Sadma, Mr India, Chaal Baaz and English Vinglish.

Sridevi is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and two daughters - Janhvi and Khushi.

(With inputs from AFP)

