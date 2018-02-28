To Sridevi, A Final Farewell From Aishwarya, Niece Sonam And Others After the condolence meet, Sridevi's final journey will begin and she will finally be cremated in Vile Parle West at 3.30 pm

467 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda at Sridevi's condolence meet in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights Several celebrities visited the Kapoors in the last few days too Fans and media were also invited to the condolence meet Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday



Here are pictures from the condolence meet for Sridevi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Sushmita Sen was also there.



Sonam kapoor arrived with Anand Ahuja while Harshvardhan and Rhea arrived separately. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Tanishaa and Tanuja also attended the condolence meet Celebs at Sridevi's condolence meet. Aditya Thackeray at Sridevi's condolence meet

Akshaye Khanna co-starred with Sridevi in MOM, which was her last film.



Sridevi was accompanied from Dubai to Mumbai by her husband Boney Kapoor, who was in the hotel room with her when she died, her stepson Arjun Kapoor, brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor and other family members. The Kapoors had been attending their nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai last week.



Sridevi's sudden death left the



The delay in bringing Sridevi back means that some colleagues will miss the funeral because of work commitments. Rajinikanth, who arrived in Mumbai on Monday, flew back to Chennai yesterday - the teaser for his new film is expected to release tomorrow. Deepika Padukone was also spotted at the airport with her Kochadaiiyaan co-star.



Sridevi, considered India's first female superstar, made 300 films in several languages over 50 years. She was just 4 when she started out and played her first leading role at the age of 13 in 1976 film Moondru Mudichu, opposite Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Her illustrious career includes memorable Hindi films such as Sadma, Mr India, Chaal Baaz and Chandni.



Sridevi received the Padma Shri in 2013, a year after she returned to the screen in English Vinglish. She had begun acting again after a break of many years to raise her daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi was last seen in MOM and filmed a special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, releasing in December, before she died.



Sridevi's colleagues and members of the film fraternity said a final farewell to the actress at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, Mumbai on Wednesday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jay Bachchan, Jaya Prada, Sushmita Sen, Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi's niece Sonam Kapoor, Tabu, Kajol and others were pictured at the condolence meet, which began at 9.30 am. Sridevi's fans and the media were also invited. Sridevi's funeral will be held in the afternoon. The actress, 54, died last Saturday in a Dubai hotel and was flown back to Mumbai last night after medical and legal formalities were completed. Her death has been ruled an accident after a post-mortem revealed she drowned in her hotel bathtub.Here are pictures from the condolence meet for Sridevi:At about 2 pm, Sridevi will begin her final journey and be cremated in Vile Parle West at 3.30 pm.Sridevi was accompanied from Dubai to Mumbai by her husband Boney Kapoor, who was in the hotel room with her when she died, her stepson Arjun Kapoor, brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor and other family members. The Kapoors had been attending their nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai last week.Sridevi's sudden death left the film industry reeling in shock . Her former co-stars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh, Jaya Prada, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher visited the actress' brother-in-law Anil Kapoor's home over the last few days to pay their respects. Other visitors included Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Rani Mukerji, Tabu and Karisma Kapoor.The delay in bringing Sridevi back means that some colleagues will miss the funeral because of work commitments. Rajinikanth, who arrived in Mumbai on Monday, flew back to Chennai yesterday - the teaser for his new film is expected to release tomorrow. Deepika Padukone was also spotted at the airport with herco-star. Sridevi, considered India's first female superstar, made 300 films in several languages over 50 years. She was just 4 when she started out and played her first leading role at the age of 13 in 1976 film, opposite Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Her illustrious career includes memorable Hindi films such asandSridevi received the Padma Shri in 2013, a year after she returned to the screen in. She had begun acting again after a break of many years to raise her daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi was last seen inand filmed a special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan's, releasing in December, before she died.