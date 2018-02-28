Pics: Sridevi's Chaand Kaa Tukdaa Co-Star Salman Khan At Anil Kapoor's Home Salman Khan was one of the last celebrities to visit the Kapoors after Sridevi's death

Salman Khan outside Anil Kapoor's home. New Delhi: Highlights Several celebs have been spotted coming in and out of Anil Kapoor's home Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday Her funeral will be held later today after a formal condolence meet Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani. Members of the film fraternity have been spotted coming in and out of Anil Kapoor's home after Sridevi's death on Saturday. Salman and Sridevi have co-starred in Chaand Kaa Tukdaa and Chandra Mukhi. Salman's delayed visit is probably because he was filming Race 3 abroad.



Here are pictures of Salman Khan outside Anil Kapoor's home:



Sridevi died in Dubai's Jumeirah Emirates Tower on Saturday. She was 54. Sridevi's final postmortem report stated that the actress died due to "accidental drowning" in the bathtub of the hotel. She was in Dubai with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend the wedding of Mohit Marwah. Mr Kapoor and Khushi returned to India after the wedding festivities while Sridevi decided to extend her stay.



Sridevi, described as India's "first woman superstar," has worked in 300 films in a five-decade-long career. Her last film was MOM, which was produced by Boney Kapoor. She shot for a cameo role on Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which will become her last onscreen appearance when it releases in December 2018.



