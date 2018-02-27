Sridevi's Army Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Join Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan At Anil Kapoor's Home Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri visited the Kapoor residence early this morning

Army. Sridevi also shot for a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming Zero, which will become her last onscreen appearance when it releases in December 2018.



Here are pictures of Shah Rukh and Gauri at the Kapoor residence.



Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been spotted at Anil Kapoor's home on-and-off after the news of Sridevi's death left everyone shattered, was spotted leaving with Shah Rukh and Gauri. Mr Johar is producing Sridevi's older daughter Jahnvi's debut film Dhadak.



and actor Kamal Haasan were pictured at the Kapoor residence on Monday evening. Rajinikanth and Sridevi have made several films together including Chaalbaaz and Pokkiri Raja. With Kamal Haasan she co-starred in Sadma, Aakali Rajyam and Adyapadam among others. Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Sridevi featured in 1976 film Moondru Mudichu, which was the then-13-year-old Sridevi's first role as a leading lady.



Sridevi was last seen on the big screen in 2017's MOM. In a career spanning over 50 years, Sridevi had starred in 300 films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.



Sridevi died in Dubai on late Saturday evening, after a week of festivities for nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. A postmortem reveals that she accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub, Dubai police said on Monday. It's unclear exactly when Sridevi will be flown back to Mumbai.



