'Sridevi Lay There, Beautiful In A Red Saree' - Hema Malini's Farewell

Highlights
- Hema Malini attended Sridevi's condolence meet with daughter Esha
- "The entire industry was there grieving," she said
- Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday
Paid my last respects to Sridevi. The entire industry was there grieving, some on the verge of breakdown. Such was her aura & magic in films. She lay there, beautiful in a red saree, serene in death & totally at peace.— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2018
Hema Malini also added a note on how beautifully things had been arranged. Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, stepson Arjun and brother-in-law Sanjay were in Dubai yesterday to bring her back. Her other brother-in-law and co-star of many films, Anil Kapoor, and other family members were in Mumbai to oversee arrangements.
Arrangements were so well made that the whole atmosphere was tranquil, everything was smooth & executed with finesse - befitting the departed soul. Goodbye dear friend!— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2018
The thousands who crowded into Lokhandwala's Celebration Sports Club to bid Sridevi a final farewell also included Rekha, Aishwarya, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Tanuja, Vidya Balan and others.
Yesterday, Hema Malini tweeted a rebuke over the public dissecting of Sridevi's death.
A beautiful girl, a wonderful actress, a lovely human being - Sridevi -has so suddenly been snatched from our midst. What is most needed now is compassion for her 2 young girls deprived of their mother and for her grieving husband. (Contd)— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 27, 2018
This is not the time to analyze the reasons or belittle her passing away. Let us instead resolve to bestow on her the dignity of death & show her the respect she deserves. We owe it to her.— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 27, 2018
Hema Malini tweeted her 'deep shock' after learning of Sridevi's death last weekend:
Sridevi's sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can't imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend & I've seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 25, 2018
Sridevi, adored, loved and respected by her colleagues as much as her fans, leaves a legacy of iconic films such as Moondram Pirai, its Hindi remake Sadma, Chandni and Mr India.