'Sridevi Lay There, Beautiful In A Red Saree' - Hema Malini's Farewell

Highlights Hema Malini attended Sridevi's condolence meet with daughter Esha "The entire industry was there grieving," she said Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday

Paid my last respects to Sridevi. The entire industry was there grieving, some on the verge of breakdown. Such was her aura & magic in films. She lay there, beautiful in a red saree, serene in death & totally at peace. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2018

Arrangements were so well made that the whole atmosphere was tranquil, everything was smooth & executed with finesse - befitting the departed soul. Goodbye dear friend! — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 28, 2018

Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan, Rekha, Manish Malhotra and Deepika Padukone at Sridevi's condolence meet

A beautiful girl, a wonderful actress, a lovely human being - Sridevi -has so suddenly been snatched from our midst. What is most needed now is compassion for her 2 young girls deprived of their mother and for her grieving husband. (Contd) — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 27, 2018

This is not the time to analyze the reasons or belittle her passing away. Let us instead resolve to bestow on her the dignity of death & show her the respect she deserves. We owe it to her. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 27, 2018

Sridevi's sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can't imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend & I've seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 25, 2018