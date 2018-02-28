'Sridevi Lay There, Beautiful In A Red Saree' - Hema Malini's Farewell

Hema Malini attended Sridevi's condolence meet like many of her colleagues such as Rekha, Deepika Padukone, Kajol and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 28, 2018 14:45 IST
320 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Sridevi Lay There, Beautiful In A Red Saree' - Hema Malini's Farewell

A file photo of Sridevi (L). Hema Malini at Sridevi's condolence meet. (image courtesy: queensridevi)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Hema Malini attended Sridevi's condolence meet with daughter Esha
  2. "The entire industry was there grieving," she said
  3. Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday
"Sridevi lay there, beautiful in a red saree, serene in death and totally at peace." Hema Malini leaves us these evocative words of the superstar who was so loved and admired and will be so missed. Sridevi, whose sudden death last Saturday shattered fans and colleagues, has begun her final journey today dressed as a bride and wrapped in the national flag. She was just 54. Hema Malini and others from the film fraternity bid her farewell this morning. "The entire industry was there grieving, some on the verge of breakdown. Such was her aura," Hema Malini wrote. Read her beautiful words:



Hema Malini also added a note on how beautifully things had been arranged. Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, stepson Arjun and brother-in-law Sanjay were in Dubai yesterday to bring her back. Her other brother-in-law and co-star of many films, Anil Kapoor, and other family members were in Mumbai to oversee arrangements.



The thousands who crowded into Lokhandwala's Celebration Sports Club to bid Sridevi a final farewell also included Rekha, Aishwarya, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Tanuja, Vidya Balan and others.

sridevi condolence meet ndtv

Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan, Rekha, Manish Malhotra and Deepika Padukone at Sridevi's condolence meet



Yesterday, Hema Malini tweeted a rebuke over the public dissecting of Sridevi's death.





Hema Malini tweeted her 'deep shock' after learning of Sridevi's death last weekend:



Comments
Close [X]
Sridevi drowned accidentally on Saturday in a Dubai hotel bathroom. She was there attending the wedding of Kapoor nephew Mohit Marwah and had been getting ready to go out for dinner with her husband Boney Kapoor. Most of the family had flown back to Mumbai. So had Boney Kapoor - he returned to Dubai as a surprise for his wife.

Sridevi, adored, loved and respected by her colleagues as much as her fans, leaves a legacy of iconic films such as Moondram Pirai, its Hindi remake Sadma, Chandni and Mr India.

Trending

sridevi condolence meethema malini

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax Calculator

................................ Advertisement ................................