Sridevi Is Home, Final Farewell, Funeral In Mumbai Today: 10 Points

Sridevi started working in movies at the age of 4. (File)

New Delhi: Flown back home from Dubai in a private jet late last evening, Bollywood icon Sridevi's body will be taken to the Celebration Sports Club a short distance from her Lokhandwala residence in Mumbai to let family, friends and fans pay their last respect to the versatile actor. Sridevi, 54, who was in Dubai to attend a family wedding, was found unconscious in a bathtub in her hotel apartment by her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor on Saturday evening. Dubai officials probing the death handed over the body to her family on Tuesday after completing the formalities.