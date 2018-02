Sridevi's Funeral Today, Fans Can Pay Tributes In Mumbai: Updates

Sridevi is known as the "first female superstar of India" in male superstar-dominated Bollywood.

Megastar Sridevi's funeral will take place in Mumbai this afternoon, four days after her sudden death in Dubai. After a three-day wait, her family received her body in Mumbai last night. Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and other family members were on the private jet provided by industrialist Anil Ambani. Sridevi's body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club, close to her home, for three hours from 9:30 am, for friends and fans to pay their last respects. The actor's final journey will begin at around 2 pm. A statement from her family said the last rites would take place from 3:30 in the afternoon at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. A forensic report said she "accidentally drowned" in a bathtub after losing consciousness. Sridevi's body was handed over to her family on Tuesday evening after government officials in Dubai said they had closed the probe into her death.