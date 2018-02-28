Sridevi's Funeral Today, Fans Can Pay Tributes In Mumbai: Updates

Mumbai: Megastar Sridevi's funeral will take place in Mumbai this afternoon, four days after her sudden death in Dubai. After a three-day wait, her family received her body in Mumbai last night. Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and other family members were on the private jet provided by industrialist Anil Ambani. Sridevi's body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club, close to her home, for three hours from 9:30 am, for friends and fans to pay their last respects. The actor's final journey will begin at around 2 pm. A statement from her family said the last rites would take place from 3:30 in the afternoon at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. A forensic report said she "accidentally drowned" in a bathtub after losing consciousness. Sridevi's body was handed over to her family on Tuesday evening after government officials in Dubai said they had closed the probe into her death.
It's media job to ask questions, it's people's call if they want to throw it in the dustbin or not. At this moment, the family is in a lot of pain. The daughters have lost their mother at such a young age. We should pray for them: Annu Kapoor at Celebration Sports Club in Mumbai
A number of Bollywood stars are expected to reach the venue to bid farewell to Sridevi. Designer Manish Malhotra is overseeing the arrangements at the sports complex.
The venue would be opened for fans in a short while from now for fans to pay their last respects. Sridevi's family members have gone inside the sports complex where is body has been kept.
Sridevi's body has been brought in to the Celebrations Sports Club in Mumbai.
Sridevi acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies before scripting a soaring career in Bollywood. A 15-year break from movies followed her marriage to Boney Kapoor. Sridevi returned in 2012 with the smash-hit "English Vinglish". She followed it up with the thriller "Mom". She shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film - "Zero" - which releases in December.
Sridevi's body will be taken from her home to Celebrations Sports Club between 8:30 am and 9 am.
- Condolences and last respects: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm
Celebration Sports Club, Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai
- Cremation: 3:30 pm onwards
Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, Next to Pawan Hans, SV Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai
There was frenzied speculation in certain sections of media over the cause of Sridevi's death in Dubai. India's envoy to the United Arab Emirates, Navdeep Suri, had suggested that "we leave it to the experts to determine cause of demise. Let's be responsible."
Fans have started gathering outside Mumbai's Celebration Sports Club, where Sridevi's body will be kept for people to pay tributes. Heavy security has been deployed.
Sridevi's body is now at her 'Green Acres' home in Lokhandwala. Tight security is in place as fans waited outside the gates all night.
This truck, covered in white cloth, will take Sridevi on her final journey later today.
Sridevi Is Home, Final Farewell, Funeral In Mumbai Today: 10 Points
Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, brothers-in-law Sanjay Kapoor and Sandeep Marwah, sister-in-law Reena Marwah and stepson Arjun Kapoor were on the chartered jet which brought her body from Dubai to Mumbai. Hundreds of fans had waited outside the Kapoor residence in Lokhandwala as the ambulance carrying Sridevi drove in from the airport with a police escort.
