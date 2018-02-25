How Sridevi Helped A Nervous (And Very Young) Hrithik Roshan Through An Early Film Scene

I loved her, admired her so much. My first ever acting shot was with Sri Devi, I was nervous in front of her and I remember her shaking her hands pretending to be nervous cause of me, just to boost my confidence. We had to laugh, and she kept laughing until I got it right. Will miss you mam.

