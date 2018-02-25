Sridevi's Death Prompts Heartbroken Tweets From Old Admirer Ram Gopal Varma

Highlights
- Ram Gopal Varma had directed Sridevi's 1992 film Kshana Kshanam
- "I hate God for killing her and I hate Sridevi for dying," wrote RGV
- Sridevi was all set to appear in 2018's Zero
Is Sridevi really dead? Can somebody wake me up and tell me that it's just a bad dream?— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2018
Can somebody tell me how in hell can she just go away like that??? pic.twitter.com/CQkp00z60Y— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2018
Why are you crying Sridevi? We are the only ones who should be doing that for what you did to us! pic.twitter.com/TNhllCImRk— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2018
Aey Balaji why did u take only her away and left me here? pic.twitter.com/agH3MrZTTS— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2018
This will be my last and final tweet on Sridevi and from now on I will just imagine she's still alive and well. Sridevi garu,even after I made u laugh so much why are u now making me cry so much ..I won't ever talk to u from now on..Katti Forever pic.twitter.com/YR05uimuZm— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2018
If Ram Gopal Varma seems lovelorn in his posts, he was publicly so when Sridevi was alive. RGV, who directed the actress in the films Kshana Kshanam and Govinda Govinda, dedicated a whole chapter in his autobiography to her. He has also waxed eloquent about his disappointment seeing Sridevi in a domestic role after she married producer Boney Kapoor. "Everyone can have a crush on anyone, be it on a real person or a celebrity, you enjoy that feeling of high. It is almost like a drug. To see Sridevi making tea in Boney Kapoor's kitchen was a huge letdown. I won't forgive him because he brought the angel down from heaven to the kitchen of his apartment," he told news agency PTI in 2015.
By all accounts, Ram Gopal Varma's publicly professed admiration for his wife didn't go down at all well with Boney Kapoor who reportedly sent the filmmaker a legal notice after he changed the name of a planned film from Saavitri to Sridevi in 2014.
Sridevi died yesterday of a cardiac arrest in Dubai where she and several family members were attending the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah, a nephew of Boney and Anil Kapoor. Star of films such as Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India and Nagina, Sridevi's last film was 2017's MOM. She will be seen posthumously in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero later this year.
