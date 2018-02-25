Sridevi Had No History Of Heart Trouble, Says Brother-In-Law Sanjay Kapoor

Highlights Sridevi died at the age of 54 "The whole family is in shock," says Sanjay Kapoor "She had no history of a heart attack," Sanjay Kapoor added

Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema's greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. She will always be one of my favourite actors of all time. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family. RIP #Sridevi — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 25, 2018

I loved her, admired her so much. My 1st ever acting shot was with Sri Devi, I was nervous in front of her n I remember her shaking her hands pretending 2b nervous cause of me just 2 boost my confidence. V had 2 laugh,n she kept laughing until I got it right. Will miss you mam pic.twitter.com/OYXfurcIFx — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 25, 2018

Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018