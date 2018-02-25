Sridevi Had No History Of Heart Trouble, Says Brother-In-Law Sanjay Kapoor

Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday in Dubai

Updated: February 25, 2018
Sridevi featured in films like Chandni.

  1. Sridevi died at the age of 54
  2. "The whole family is in shock," says Sanjay Kapoor
  3. "She had no history of a heart attack," Sanjay Kapoor added
Sridevi's sudden death due to a cardiac arrest has left her family and her fans grieving. Sridevi was 54 and died on Saturday in Dubai, where she attended her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Sridevi's brother-in-law actor Sanjay Kapoor said that the whole family was in shock with the sudden death of the veteran actress. He also said that she had no history of heart ailment, reports news agency IANS. In an interview to Khaleej Times, Sanjay Kapoor said that she was in the hotel room when it happened. "We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," Sanjay Kapoor said.

Sridevi was accompanied by her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi at the wedding in Dubai while the couple's elder daughter Janhvi was in Mumbai (She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Dhadak). Sanjay Kapoor landed in Dubai on Sunday morning.

The photos of Sridevi from Dubai, attending the marriage function are widely shared on social media as her 'last.'

Sridevi's body is expected to be brought to Mumbai from Dubai today.

Many Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities have paid condolences on social media. Kamal Haasan (Sridevi's Sadma co-star) grieved for Sridevi while Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Rishi Kapoor and others have expressed shock.
 
 
 
 
 

Sridevi, who started acting in films at an age of four, is known for performances in Mr India, Nagina, Sadma, Chal Baaz, Chandni, Khuda Gawah, among many others in different Indian languages.

Sridevi made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 with English Vinglish after a long break of 15 years. She was last seen in Mom in 2017.

