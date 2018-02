Sridevi Had No History Of Heart Trouble, Says Brother-In-Law Sanjay Kapoor

Highlights Sridevi died at the age of 54 "The whole family is in shock," says Sanjay Kapoor "She had no history of a heart attack," Sanjay Kapoor added

Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema's greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. She will always be one of my favourite actors of all time. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family. RIP #Sridevi — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 25, 2018

I loved her, admired her so much. My 1st ever acting shot was with Sri Devi, I was nervous in front of her n I remember her shaking her hands pretending 2b nervous cause of me just 2 boost my confidence. V had 2 laugh,n she kept laughing until I got it right. Will miss you mam pic.twitter.com/OYXfurcIFx — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 25, 2018

Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

Sridevi's sudden death due to a cardiac arrest has left her family and her fans grieving. Sridevi was 54 and died on Saturday in Dubai, where she attended her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Sridevi's brother-in-law actor Sanjay Kapoor said that the whole family was in shock with the sudden death of the veteran actress. He also said that she had no history of heart ailment, reports news agency IANS. In an interview to Khaleej Times , Sanjay Kapoor said that she was in the hotel room when it happened. "We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," Sanjay Kapoor said.Sridevi was accompanied by her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi at the wedding in Dubai while the couple's elder daughter Janhvi was in Mumbai (She will soon make her Bollywood debut with). Sanjay Kapoor landed in Dubai on Sunday morning.The photos of Sridevi from Dubai, attending the marriage function are widely shared on social media as her 'last.'Sridevi's body is expected to be brought to Mumbai from Dubai today. Many Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities have paid condolences on social media. Kamal Haasan (Sridevi'sco-star) grieved for Sridevi while Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Rishi Kapoor and others have expressed shock. Sridevi, who started acting in films at an age of four, is known for performances in, among many others in different Indian languages.Sridevi made a comeback to Bollywood in 2012 withafter a long break of 15 years. She was last seen inin 2017.