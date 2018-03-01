After Sridevi's Funeral, Shah Rukh Khan Tweeted This

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Isn't it just easier to feel love and give towards that life, even in death"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 01, 2018 09:45 IST
New Delhi: 

  1. Sridevi was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai, on Wednesday
  2. Her last onscreen appearance (posthumous) will be in SRK's Zero
  3. Sridevi died at 54, in Dubai
Sridevi, who was cremated with full state honours on Wednesday evening, has left a void in the lives of many, including her fans, family and friends from the film fraternity. Sridevi's Army co-star Shah Rukh Khan posted an emotional note on Twitter, late last night after attending her funeral rites. "How can one not just feel love & beauty & be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier....isn't it just easier to feel love & give towards that life, even in death...the comfort of appreciation and gratitude," SRK wrote. In her final journey, Sridevi wasn't alone. Thousands of her teary-eyed fans thronged the streets of Mumbai to see off their iconic legend for one last time. Sridevi was draped in the national flag for the journey to the crematorium at at Vile Parle Seva Samaj, which was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jeetendra, Danny Denzongpa, Vidya Balan and many others.

Here's what Shah Rukh Khan posted on Twitter:
 

Sridevi and Shah Rukh Khan were paired in 1996 film Army. Sridevi's last appearance (posthumous) would be in SRK's forthcoming film Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

On Wednesday morning, a condolence meet was held at Celebrations Sports Complex, Lokhandwala, where several of her Bollywood colleagues had arrived to get a last glimpse of the actress. Rekha, Sushmita Sen, Shahid Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn among others came to pay their homage to India's first female superstar.

After Sridevi's funeral, her family issued a statement requesting to let her family grieve in private. "The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon. She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was legendary. Sri had the same connect with her family as well," read an excerpt from the statement, posted on social media by Sridevi's family, including brother-in-law Anil Kapoor, nieces Sonam and Rhea, nephews Harshvradhan, Mohit Marwah and other family members.

Read the full statement here:
 
 

The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon. She leaves behind a legacy that is unique. Her talent was undeniable, her beauty unmatched and her ability to connect with the audience was legendary. Sri had the same connect with her family as well. The one thing that helped us all get through these last few days, was the amazing amount of love and support from everyone - be it her many colleagues, to her innumerable fans, her caring friends and loving family, from across the country and the world. This outpouring of love is the memory that we would like Khushi and Janhvi to have of their mother... a woman who was loved unquestionably by everyone. Let us all who loved Sri, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts. Let us help them remember their mother fondly, with that beloved twinkle in her eyes, and help them build a life and be what Sri had dreamt for them. To the members of the media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family and allow us the space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore, that you give her the same respect.

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on



Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor penned an emotional letter in her memory. "To the world she was their Chandni... the actor par excellence... their Sridevi... but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls... my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything... their life. She was the axis around which our family ran," read an excerpt from the letter.

Here's what he said:
 

Sridevi died on Saturday in Dubai. She was 54. Her postmortem report revealed by Dubai authorities had ruled -accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub - as the cause of her death.

Sridevi had last appeared in 2017's MOM, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.

