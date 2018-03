Janhvi Kapoor Visits An Orphange On Her Birthday

Highlights "Love your parents," Janhvi wrote in a previous Instagram post Janhvi will make her debut in Bollywood with Dhadak Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra also wished Janhvi on her birthday

Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi, who turned 21 today, visited an orphanage in Mumbai on her birthday. One of Janhvi's fan clubs posted a picture and video of her in the orphanage. In the picture, Janhvi can be seen sitting with her eyes closed with couple of cakes placed in front her. And in the video, she can be smiling as the kids sing, "Happy birthday to you,." Janhvi's mother Sridevi died on February 24 in Dubai. A portmortem revealed that she died of an accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub. Sridevi was cremated with full state honours last Wednesday.Here are the pictures and videos:In the morning, Janhvi's cousin Sonam Kapoor wished her with a heartwarming post on Instagram. She wrote, "To one of the strongest girls I know, who became a woman today. Happy birthday jannu. @janhvikapoor #21stbirthday."Fashion designer Manish Malhotra also wished Janhvi via an Instagram post:Over the weekend Janhvi posted a tribute for her mother , where she wrote, "Love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love." She shared the note on her Instagram along with a couple of throwback pictures of her family.Here's what Janhvi had posted: Sridevi was in UAE to attend the wedding celebrations of her nephew Mohit Marwah. Janhvi missed the wedding festivities due to work commitments. Sridevi is survived by her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.Janhvi's debut filmis produced by Karan Johar. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter.