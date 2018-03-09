Janhvi Kapoor Is Back At Work. See Pics From Dhadak Set

Janhvi Kapoor has resumed shooting for her debut film Dhadak in Mumbai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 09, 2018 11:06 IST
Janhvi Kapoor on Dhadak set

New Delhi: 

  1. Dhadak also stars Ishaan Khatter
  2. Janhvi is late actress Sridevi's daughter
  3. Janhvi recently turned 21
Janhvi Kapoor has resumed shooting for her debut film Dhadak in Mumbai. On Thursday, she was photographed on the sets. In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen wearing a red and green-coloured sari and a red bindi. Dhadak also stars Ishaan Khatter and is produced by Karan Johar. Team Dhadak will reportedly shoot in Mumbai for a couple of days and will then resume shooting in Kolkata. Dhadak went on floors last year and first schedule was shot in Rajasthan. Janhvi, who recently turned 21, is the daughter of actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Sridevi died on February 24 in Dubai after accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub.

See pictures of Janhvi on Dhadak set.
 
janhvi ndtv
 
janhvi ndtv
 
janhvi ndtv


Sridevi and her favourite designer Manish Malhotra had visited Janhvi on the set when she was shooting in Rajasthan.
 


Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which released in 2016. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. "The basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story," he told news agency PTI.

Janhvi celebrated her 21st birthday at home with sisters Khushi, Sonam, Rhea, Anshula and Shanaya.
 
 

#kapooranddaughters @sanjaykapoor2500

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on



Sridevi was cremated with state honours last week in Mumbai. Her last film was MOM. She had also shot for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film Zero, which hits the screens in December and also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Janhvi's Dhadak releases this July.

(With PTI inputs)

