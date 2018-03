Janhvi Kapoor Is Back At Work. See Pics From Dhadak Set

Highlights Dhadak also stars Ishaan Khatter Janhvi is late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi recently turned 21

Janhvi Kapoor has resumed shooting for her debut filmin Mumbai. On Thursday, she was photographed on the sets. In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen wearing a red and green-colouredand a redalso stars Ishaan Khatter and is produced by Karan Johar. Teamwill reportedly shoot in Mumbai for a couple of days and will then resume shooting in Kolkata.went on floors last year and first schedule was shot in Rajasthan. Janhvi, who recently turned 21, is the daughter of actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Sridevi died on February 24 in Dubai after accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub.See pictures of Janhvi onset.Sridevi and her favourite designer Manish Malhotra had visited Janhvi on the set when she was shooting in Rajasthan.is a remake of Marathi blockbuster, which released in 2016. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. "The basic premise (ofand) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story," he told news agency PTI. Janhvi celebrated her 21st birthday at home with sisters Khushi, Sonam, Rhea, Anshula and Shanaya.Sridevi was cremated with state honours last week in Mumbai. Her last film was. She had also shot for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film, which hits the screens in December and also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Janhvi'sreleases this July.(With PTI inputs)