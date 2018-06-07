Dhadak New Poster: Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Are Here To Steal Our Hearts

Highlights
Here's the new poster of Dhadak.
#momentsofdhadak#dhadak trailer coming shortly!!!!!! The magic of immortal love begins......presenting JANHVI and ISHAAN !!!!! @ShashankKhaitan film releases 20th JULY 2018 #dhadakpic.twitter.com/y8ll68edV7— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 7, 2018
Last year, several posters of the film, featuring Janhvi and Ishaan, were released. Take a look.
Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Of the film's plot, he told news agency PTI, "The basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story."
Janvhi is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Sridevi died this February in Dubai. When the film was launched, she had visited Janhvi on sets.
#jhanvikapoor s first day of shoot .... #morning #Udaipur #selfie time with @sridevi.kapoor #janvhikapoor both in #manishmalhotralabel #signsture #shawls with #Kashmiri #threadwork on the sets of #Dhadak' @dharmamovies @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan #ishan #costumedesign #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld @janhvikapoor_6
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak releases on July 20.