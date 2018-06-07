Dhadak New Poster: Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Are Here To Steal Our Hearts

#jhanvikapoor s first day of shoot .... #morning #Udaipur #selfie time with @sridevi.kapoor #janvhikapoor both in #manishmalhotralabel #signsture #shawls with #Kashmiri #threadwork on the sets of #Dhadak' @dharmamovies @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan #ishan #costumedesign #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld @janhvikapoor_6

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:38pm PST