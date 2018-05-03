National Film Awards 2018: Janhvi, Khushi And Boney Kapoor Collect Sridevi's Best Actress Prize

National Film Awards 2018: Janhvi, Khushi collect Sridevi's Best Actress Award (courtesy DD, YouTube)

Highlights Sridevi was honoured with her first ever National Award She won Best Actress for her role in 2017 movie MOM Sridevi's daughters and her husband collected her National Award

Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor at the National Awards (courtesy DD, YouTube)

Vinod Khanna's son Akshaye and wife Kavita at the National Awards (courtesy DD, YouTube)

Two months after she died tragically, Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor collected the late star's Best Actress National Award at a ceremony in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday. Janhvi, an aspiring actress, wore one of her mother's sarees for what designer Manish Malhotra described on social media as an "emotional and precious moment." Sridevi, who drowned in Dubai in February, was honoured with her first ever National Award posthumously - she won Best Actress for her role in 2017 movie, in which she played a mother seeking revenge for her daughter's rape.Vinod Khanna, who died last year, was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's highest film honour - and collecting the award was his son, actor Akshaye Khanna, and wife Kavita.Other awardees included Assamese Film, which won the National Award for Best Film while Riddhi Sen won Best Actor for his performance in Bengali film. Rajkummar Rao'swon Best Hindi Film Award while crowd favouritealso won in three categories.Sridevi's family flew into New Delhi for National Awards rehearsals a day ago. Speaking to DD News, Boney Kapoor said, "She would have been happy, very happy being here. We feel elated, proud that she's been recognised for the hard work she's put in in this film."The National Awards were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of State, I&B, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and I&B Secretary Narendra Kumar Sinha.Here is the complete list of winners of the 65th National Film Awards:(Assamese)Sridevi forJayaraj forDivya Dutta forFahad Fazil forBhanita Das forVinod Khanna(song:(Bengali)(Jesari)Happy BirthdayGiridhar Jha, Special Mention to Sunil Mishra(song:A R Rahman forA R Rahman forRam Razak forGovinda Mondal forSantosh Rajan forSamuel George, Justin A Jose forMallika Das forShasha Tirupati for) fromYesudas forfrom(Marathi)(Odiya)Parvathy for(Malyalam)Pankaj Tripathy forThe winners of the National Film Awards were announced last month.