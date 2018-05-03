National Film Awards 2018: Janhvi Kapoor Wore Sridevi's Saree For 'Emotional And Precious Moment'

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor wore a Manish Malhotra saree from her mother's personal collection to the 65th National Award ceremony, where she will receive her late mother's Best Actress award. Sridevi won Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in MOM. Manish Malhotra, who is Janhvi and Sridevi's preferred designer, Instagrammed a picture of Janhvi and wrote: "The very pretty Janhvi Kapoor as she goes to receive Sridevi ma'am's much deserved National Award for her fabulous performance in MOM. An actress and a human being and the friend that we all miss every day of our life's. Janhvi Kapoor in her mom's personal saree for this emotional and precious moment."
Khushi wore a lehenga draped like a saree while Boney Kapoor was formally dressed. Here are photos of the trio at the venue:
A day before the ceremony, Sridevi's husband told DD News during the rehearsal: "Sridevi would have been very happy today. We miss her, it is a very proud moment at the same time. She would have been happy, very happy being here. We feel elated, proud that she's been recognised for the hard work she's put in in this film." You can watch the video here.
Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in the Karan Johar-produced Dhadak. She stars opposite Ishaan Khatter (Beyond The Clouds in the film directed by Shashank Khaitan.
The 65th National Awards are currently underway in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on May 3. Apart from Sridevi, Vinod Khanna also won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award posthumously. His award will be collected by his actor son Akshaye Khanna and wife Kavita.