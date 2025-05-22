Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Sridevi's Favourite Holiday Spot Was Cannes: "Feels Weird Coming Back Without Her"

Janhvi Kapoor made a grand debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival ahead of the premiere of Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound. During Get Ready with Me segment by Vogue India, Janhvi Kapoor remembered her late mother Sridevi and shared Cannes was her favourite holiday destination.

Recalling the fond memories of visiting the place with Sridevi, Janhvi told Vogue India, "You know this place was my mom's favourite place to come to for a holiday. We spent 3-4 consecutive summers here... It was like a big thing with us as a family. Every time mom would do something, every time she was getting an award, or her movie (was getting screened somewhere)... I remember English Vinglish premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, or when dad was shooting somewhere... All of these big life moments. We would be together as a family and experience them together and celebrate."

Sharing the feeling of emptiness after visiting Cannes without her mother, Janhvi said, "We are back in Cannes. My dad (Boney Kapoor) and Khushi are with me... It is weird coming back here without her and especially because she always took me to her big moments. I miss her a lot."

Janhvi Kapoor let her fashion game do all the talking at Cannes. She paid a tribute to her mother, wearing a rose-pink ensemble from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani. She accentuated her look with pearl jewellery.

For the premiere of her film Homebound, Janhvi Kapoor walked the red carpet in a breathtaking custom gown that effortlessly blended Indian heritage with modern couture from the shelves of Anamika Khanna. The talking point of her look was a bare back, adorned with a statement necklace which was worn backwards.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa along with director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar attended the screening of the Homebound. The film received a 9-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.