National Film Awards 2018: Ahead Of Ceremony, A Look At The Winners

The 65th National Film Awards ceremony will be held in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan later today. The winners were announced last month, in which Sridevi was named Best Actress for her role in MOM - her 300th film, which was her last (she died in February this year). Her prize will be collected by her daughters Janhvi and Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor. Late actor Vinod Khanna, who died last year, will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award, India's highest film honour. Assamese film Village Rockstars will pick up the Best Film National Award while SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion was declared winner in three categories. Newton won Best Hindi Film award.
Highlights
- The award ceremony will be held at the Vigyan Bhavan
- The 65th National Film Awards ceremony will begin after 3 pm
- The winners were announced on April 13
The awards will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of State, I&B, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and I&B Secretary Narendra Kumar Sinha. The award ceremony will begin from 3 pm.
Here's the list of winners of the 65th National Film Awards:
Best Feature Film:Village Rockstars (Assamese)
Best Actress: Sridevi for MOM
Best Actor:Ridhhi Sen for Nagar Kirtan
Best Director: Jayaraj for Bhayanakam
Best Supporting Actress: Divya Dutta for Irada
Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Fazil for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Child Artiste: Bhanita Das for Village Rockstars
Best Popular Film:Baahubali: The Conclusion
Dada Saheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna
Best Action Direction:Baahubali 2
Best Choreography:Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (song: Gori Tu Latth Maar)
Best Special Effects:Baahubali: The Conclusion
Special Jury Award:Nagar Kirtan (Bengali)
Best Debut Film Of A Director:Sinjar (Jesari)
Best Short Film Fiction:Maiyat
Best Film On Family Values: Happy Birthday
Best Film for National Integration:Dhappa
Best Educational Film: The Girls We Were And The Women We Are
Best Anthropological Film: Name Place Animal Thing, Slave Genesis
Best Cinematography: Eye Test, Don
Best Adventure Film:Ladakh Chale Rickshaw Waale
Best Editing:Mrityubhoj
Best Music:Sword Of Liberty
Best Narration:The Lion Of Ladhakh
Best Book On Cinema: Matamgi Manipur
Best Critic On Cinema Award: Giridhar Jha, Special Mention to Sunil Mishra
Best Lyrics:March 22 (song: Mutthu Ratna)
Best Music Director: A R Rahman for Kaatru Veliyidai
Best Background Score: A R Rahman for MOM
Best Make-Up Artiste: Ram Razak for Nagar Kirtan
Best Costume: Govinda Mondal for Nagar Kirtan
Best Production Design: Santosh Rajan for Take Off
Best Editing:Village Rockstars
Best Sound Designer and Re-Recordist: Samuel George, Justin A Jose for Walking With The Film
Best On Location Sound Recordist:Unrserved
Best Location Sound: Mallika Das for Village Rockstars
Best Original Screenplay:Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Adapted Screenplay:Bhayankam
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shasha Tirupati for Vaan Varuvaan) from Kaatru Veliyidai
Best Playback Singer (Male): Yesudas for Poyi Maranja Kaalam from Viswasapoorvam Mansoor
Special Mention Awards:
CommentsMaurkhiya (Marathi)
Hello Arsi(Odiya)
Parvathy for Take Off (Malyalam)
Pankaj Tripathy for Newton
Best Regional Films Awards:
Best Hindi Film:Newton
Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi
Best Ladakhi Film:Walking With The Wind
Best Tullu Film: Paddayi
Best Odiya Film:Hello Arsi
Best Marathi Film: Kaccha Nimbu
Best Malyalam Film:Thondimuthalum Driksakshiuam
Best Kannada Film:Hebbetu Ramakka
Best Jesari Film: Sinjar
Best Assamese Film: Ishu
Best Tamil Film: To Let
Best Telugu Film:Ghazi
Best Gujarati Film:Dhh