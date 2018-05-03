National Film Awards 2018: Ahead Of Ceremony, A Look At The Winners Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi are in New Delhi to receive her Best Actress award

12 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sridevi won Best Actress posthumously for MOM. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights The award ceremony will be held at the Vigyan Bhavan The 65th National Film Awards ceremony will begin after 3 pm The winners were announced on April 13 Village Rockstars will pick up the Best Film National Award while SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion was declared winner in three categories. Newton won Best Hindi Film award.



The awards will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of State, I&B, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and I&B Secretary Narendra Kumar Sinha. The award ceremony will begin from 3 pm.



Here's the list of winners of the 65th National Film Awards:



Best Feature Film:Village Rockstars (Assamese)

Best Actress: Sridevi for MOM

Best Actor:Ridhhi Sen for Nagar Kirtan

Best Director: Jayaraj for Bhayanakam

Best Supporting Actress: Divya Dutta for Irada

Best Supporting Actor: Fahad Fazil for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Child Artiste: Bhanita Das for Village Rockstars

Best Popular Film:Baahubali: The Conclusion

Dada Saheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna

Best Action Direction:Baahubali 2

Best Choreography:Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (song: Gori Tu Latth Maar)

Best Special Effects:Baahubali: The Conclusion

Special Jury Award:Nagar Kirtan (Bengali)

Best Debut Film Of A Director:Sinjar (Jesari)

Best Short Film Fiction:Maiyat

Best Film On Family Values: Happy Birthday

Best Film for National Integration:Dhappa

Best Educational Film: The Girls We Were And The Women We Are

Best Anthropological Film: Name Place Animal Thing, Slave Genesis

Best Cinematography: Eye Test, Don

Best Adventure Film:Ladakh Chale Rickshaw Waale

Best Editing:Mrityubhoj

Best Music:Sword Of Liberty

Best Narration:The Lion Of Ladhakh

Best Book On Cinema: Matamgi Manipur

Best Critic On Cinema Award: Giridhar Jha, Special Mention to Sunil Mishra

Best Lyrics:March 22 (song: Mutthu Ratna)

Best Music Director: A R Rahman for Kaatru Veliyidai

Best Background Score: A R Rahman for MOM

Best Make-Up Artiste: Ram Razak for Nagar Kirtan

Best Costume: Govinda Mondal for Nagar Kirtan

Best Production Design: Santosh Rajan for Take Off

Best Editing:Village Rockstars

Best Sound Designer and Re-Recordist: Samuel George, Justin A Jose for Walking With The Film

Best On Location Sound Recordist:Unrserved

Best Location Sound: Mallika Das for Village Rockstars

Best Original Screenplay:Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Adapted Screenplay:Bhayankam

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shasha Tirupati for Vaan Varuvaan) from Kaatru Veliyidai

Best Playback Singer (Male): Yesudas for Poyi Maranja Kaalam from Viswasapoorvam Mansoor



Special Mention Awards:



Maurkhiya (Marathi)

Hello Arsi(Odiya)

Parvathy for Take Off (Malyalam)

Pankaj Tripathy for Newton



Best Regional Films Awards:

Best Hindi Film:Newton

Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi

Best Ladakhi Film:Walking With The Wind

Best Tullu Film: Paddayi

Best Odiya Film:Hello Arsi

Best Marathi Film: Kaccha Nimbu

Best Malyalam Film:Thondimuthalum Driksakshiuam

Best Kannada Film:Hebbetu Ramakka

Best Jesari Film: Sinjar

Best Assamese Film: Ishu

Best Tamil Film: To Let

Best Telugu Film:Ghazi

Best Gujarati Film:Dhh



