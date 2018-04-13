National Awards 2018: Vinod Khanna Posthumously Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award National Awards: Vinod Khanna with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's highest film honour - for his stupendous contribution to Indian cinema

The 65th National Awards honoured legendary actor Vinod Khanna with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's highest film honour - for his stupendous contribution to Indian cinema, in New Delhi on Friday. In April last year, Vinod Khanna died after a battle with bladder cancer at 70. Vinod Khanna's funeral took place in Malabar Hills in Mumbai and was attended by his co-stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and other celebrities from the film fraternity. The National Awards, which were announced in New Delhi, also posthumously awarded Vinod Khanna'sco-star Sridevi Best Actress, who drowned in a Dubai hotel bathroom in February.Apart from, Vinod Khanna and Sridevi have also shared screen space in films likeandVinod Khanna, best known for films like, kick-started his journey in Bollywood with negative roles in movies likeand. 1971'swas his first film, which cast him in the lead role. Vinod Khanna was last seen in 2015's, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.Vinod Khanna, an iconic movie legend, also has awards like Filmfare Best Supporting Actor award (which he won for his 1975 filmand the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award (which he was honoured with in 2000) on the resume. Vinod Khanna is survived by his second wife Kavita and his four children - sons Rahul, Akshaye and Sakshi, and daughter Shraddha.The National Awards ceremony will be held on May 3.