Aamir Khan Locked In <i>Dadasaheb Phalke</i> Biopic With Rajkumar Hirani After Working On Multiple Scripts? Details Inside

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his film Sitaare Zameen Par, in which he will be seen alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 20, 2025.

News of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani reuniting for their third collaboration for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, Father of Indian Cinema, has been making the rounds for a while. An official statement from Aamir Khan's team stated, "It's surprising that no one in Hindi cinema has yet told us the story of cinema in cinema. VFX studios from LA have already created AI designs for the era and period of the film."

Now Pinkvilla has reported that Aamir was brainstorming on multiple scripts before he finalised his next with Rajkumar Hirani. Another interesting update shared by the source is that PK 2 is in the works.

What's Happening

Aamir Khan will begin prep for Rajkumar Hirani's Dadasaheb Phalke biopic soon after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.

The actor was busy developing 10 scripts simultaneously before he gave a nod to Rajkumar Hirani's film.

A close source told Pinkvilla, "Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have together dreamt of making a film on the Father of Indian Cinema - Dadasaheb Phalke and the script work was going on for the longest time. While Raju was working on Dadasaheb Phalke, Aamir was simultaneously creatively involved in developing multiple scripts - ranging from two Rajkumar Santoshi films: Char Din Ki Zindagi and Andaz Apna Apna 2 to Ujjwal Nikam biopic with Dinesh Vijan, the Anurag Basu directed Kishore Kumar and a film with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra among others."

The source added, "Aamir is a creative person, and loves to work on content that has potential. He did ample meetings and is committed to delivering content that hits the bullseye. Every film that he discussed could happen shortly, though, at the moment, he is all committed to playing Dadasaheb Phalke."

For everyone who has been waiting for an announcement regarding a sequel to PK, the source revealed, "There's a definite idea for PK 2, which Hirani, Abhijat and Aamir are excited about and they will revisit it after the Dadasaheb Phalke. It's a plot that organically leads itself to a sequel, with Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, but the boat is far away from sailing. Ranbir too is aware of the idea and is excited to play an alien."

Aamir Khan And Rajkumar Hirani's Previous Hits

They have worked together in 3 Idiots and PK. Both were box office blockbusters thus proving they are a hit combination.

The Dadasahab Phalke biopic will mark their third project together and hence fans are excited.

Jr NTR's Dadasahab Phalke Biopic

Jr NTR is also a part of another Dadasahab Phalke biopic in the making. Titled Made In India, the project is being produced by Varun Gupta and SS Karthikeya and backed by SS Rajamouli. The film was announced in 2023.

In A Nutshell

