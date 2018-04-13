National Awards: Sridevi Wins Best Actress Posthumously For MOM, Dadasaheb Phalke For Vinod Khanna National Awards: MOM, in which Sridevi was cast as a mother bent on avenging the rape of her daughter, was her third film after returning to acting

151 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sridevi in a still from MOM (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: The National Film awards, announced in New Delhi today, posthumously awarded two icons of Indian cinema - Sridevi, who drowned in a Dubai hotel bathroom in February, won her first National Award for Best Actress for her performance in MOM, the revenge thriller that was her swan song; Vinod Khanna, who died last year, will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award, India's highest film honour. MOM, in which Sridevi was cast as a mother bent on avenging the rape and murder of her daughter, was her third film after returning to acting recently with English Vinglish and Tamil film Puli.



Assamese film Village Rockstars, in the Kamrupi dialect, won Best Feature Film and also the prizes for Best Editing and Best Location Sound. Its young star Bhanita Das won Best Child Artiste.



Bhayanakam won Best Director for Jayaraj, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography. Best Actor went to Riddhi Sen for the Bengali film Nagar Kirtan.



Divya Dutta won Best Supporting Actress for Irada. Fahad Fazil won Best Supporting Actor for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum which also won Best Malayalam Film and Best Screenplay.



Baahubali: The Conclusion won Best Popular Film, Best Action and Best Special Effects; Best Choreography was taken by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's song Gori Tu Laath Maar.



A R Rahman won Best Music Direction for director Mani Rathnam's Kaatru Veliyidai, and Best Background Score for MOM. Kaatru Veliyidai also won Best Female Playback Singer for Sasha Thirupati. Malayalam singer Yesudas won Best Male Playback Singer.



Feature film jury head Shekhar Kapur, who announced the National Awards, reserved words of praise for regional cinema. Mr Kapur, who hasn't made a film in India since Bandit Queen, said, "It's time to make a film in India because the standard of regional cinema is world beating."



Sinjar, a film from Lakshadweep, won Best Jasari Film and Best Debut Film of a Director, receiving a special shout-out from Shekhar Kapur. Walking With The Wind won Best Ladakhi Film, which was also awarded for Best Sound.



Kachha Nimbu won Best Marathi Film; To Let won Best Tamil Film; Rana Daggubati's Ghazi won Best Telugu Film; Dhh won Best Gujarati Film; Hebbettu Ramakka won Best Kannada Film.



Newton won Best Hindi Film with a Special Mention for actor Pankaj Tripathi, who said later, "I am absolutely delighted. I had no idea I was even in the running. It feels amazing to know that the whole country thought my role in Newton was one of my best and to win the Special Mention Award at the highest film award in India is just exhilarating. My director and co-actors made it so easy for me to act in this film."



Malayalam actress Parvathy won a Special Mention for Take Off, which also took the prize for Best Production Design.



Mayurakshi, starring Prosenjit and Soumitra Chatterjee, won Best Bengali Film; Ishu won Best Assamese Film.



The National Awards ceremony will be held on May 3.







