National Film Awards 2018 Live Updates: Sridevi And Vinod Khanna's Families Will Collect Their Awards

Edited by | Updated: May 03, 2018 14:16 IST
Sridevi in MOM and Vinod Khanna in Dabangg 2. (Images courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi:  The 65th National Awards ceremony will begin any time after 3 pm and the winners will be presented with their trophies and prize money by President Ram Nath Kovind, Information and Broadcasting Minster Smriti Irani and other government officials at a ceremony held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi will pick the late actress' award for her role in MOM. Late actor Vinod Khanna will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award, India's highest film honour.

Here are all the updates from the National Film Awards 2018.


Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi, attended the rehearsals of the National Awards on Wednesday

In a few hours, this years' National Award winners will collect their prizes from President Ram Nath Kovind and I&B Minister Smriti Irani
