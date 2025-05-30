Janhvi Kapoor Likes Reel Claiming Madhuri Won Award For 'Vulgar Step' While Sridevi Was Ignored

Janhvi Kapoor hit the headlines for liking an Instagram reel which claimed Madhuri Dixit won a Filmfare award for a "vulgar step" while Sridevi was ignored even after delivering a "landmark performance." The post was shared on Reddit and it drew diverse comments from the Internet.

What

A clip went viral featuring a collage of Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi.

The clip shows a still from Madhuri Dixit's Beta where she's seen dancing to the song Dhak Dhak Karne Laga.

The video also shows a still from Sridevi's Khuda Gawah where she's seen delivering dialogues.

The caption on Madhuri's clip read, "Did vulgar step song and did nothing in the movie and won Filmfare Best Actress Award."

The Sridevi clip featured a caption, "Did double role landmark, acting carried the film on her shoulder, still ignored by Filmfare for Best Actress award."

The video was shared on Reddit

It showed Janhvi Kapoor liked the Instagram post.

The Internet was divided.

A section of the Internet also poked fun referring to Virat Kohli's infamous algorithm post after he liked Avneet Kaur's post on Instagram.

Madhuri Dixit vs Sridevi

Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi's rumoured rivalry during their heyday was a favourite topic of the tabloids and magazines. They never shared screen together.

Last year, during an interview with News 18, Madhuri said she and Sridevi maintained deep respect for each other's work.

She said, "Given the constraints, at that time, of commercial cinema - what works, what doesn't work, what is good, what is not good, what the family audience likes to watch... I think we still tried to play different characters, different roles within the constraints of commercial cinema and broke the glass ceiling by trying different kinds of characters, roles and that's what makes us unique."

"We both had respect for each other. I respected her as an actor and what she had achieved working in so many different languages, which is amazing, and being successful in all of them," she said and added, "She was also very respectful, very sweet."

In A Nutshell

