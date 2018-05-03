National Film Awards 2018: Janhvi, Khushi And Boney Kapoor At Rehearsal Ahead Of Ceremony

Megastar Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi landed in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon to receive the late actress' National Film Award, which will be handed out in the evening. Sridevi won her first National Film Award (posthumously) for Best Actress for her performance in MOM, a revenge thriller. Pictures and videos of Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi rehearsing for the event went crazy viral and have been shared widely on social media. Sridevi died in February in Dubai after drowning in her hotel bathtub. She was 54. MOM, which was her last release, was Sridevi's 300th film.
After the National Film Awards were announced in April, Sridevi's family released a statement thanking the jury. "We are overjoyed to know that the jury has conferred the best actor award to Sridevi for her performance in MOM. It's a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a super actor but a super wife and a super mom. It's time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on," read the statement, news agency PTI reported.
"Thank you. I just wish she was here today to see this," Boney Kapoor said while Sridevi's brother-in-law Anil Kapoor (also his co-stars of several films) tweeted this:
For Sridevi's MOM, A R Rahman won an award for Best Background Score and also for Best Music Direction for director Mani Kaatru Veliyidai.
The National Film Awards will be held on Thursday evening at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
(With PTI inputs)