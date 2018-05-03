National Film Awards 2018: 'Sridevi Would Have Been Very Happy. We Miss Her,' Says An Emotional Boney Kapoor

"Sridevi would have been very happy today. We miss her, it is a very proud moment at the same time," said an emotional Boney Kapoor to DD News, when asked about how he would remember the late actress, who won a National Film Award (posthumously) for her role in MOM. Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and their daughters Janhvi and Khushi are in Delhi to accept her first National Film Award. On Wednesday evening, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi went to Vigyan Bhawan (the venue) for rehearsals. "She would have been happy, very happy being here. We feel elated, proud that she's been recognised for the hard work she's put in in this film," added Boney Kapoor.
MOM, a revenge thriller, was Sridevi's her last and 300th film. "An artist always looks for an honourable honour and there cannot be a bigger honour than National Awards," Boney Kapoor told DD News.
CommentsSridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai. She started her career as a child artiste when she was just 4 and worked in 300 films in her entire career. Boney Kapoor, who made many films with her added, "She's worked her for almost 50 years and done good 300 films and got many awards but this tops the list."
The 65th National Film Awards will be handed out on Thursday evening by President Ram Nath Kovind, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani and other government officials in New Delhi. Several winners have planned to skip the ceremony as this time, President Kovind will present only 11 awards.