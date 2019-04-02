Karan Johar Is Going To Madame Tussauds Singapore. Surprise Attached

Karan Johar tweeted this photo (courtesy karanjohar)

Highlights Karan Johar will unveil his wax statue on April 4 KJo will also inaugurate a new entertainment arena "It's the Ultimate Film Star Experience," tweeted KJo

Karan Johar, who is the first Indian filmmaker to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, is all set to unveil his wax doppelganger in Singapore on April 4. Sharing the date on Twitter on Tuesday, the 46-year-old filmmaker tweeted: "Join me for the unveiling of my Wax Figure! It's the Ultimate Film Star Experience. Only two more days to go, unveiling on April 4." The unveiling will be a double bonanza for Bollywood fans as Karan Johar will also inaugurate a new area in the museum dedicated to celebrating Indian cinema. "Join us at the opening of Ultimate Film Star experience on 4th of April," read a post on Madame Tussauds' Instagram.

Join me for the unveiling of my Wax Figure! It's the Ultimate Film Star Experience. Only two more days to go, unveiling on April 4. Follow @mtssingapore for the live streaming, starts 10am SGT pic.twitter.com/lr1o9BPQQq — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 2, 2019

"Dance, act and record at the Ultimate Star Experience," Karan Johar says in a video while Team Madame Tussauds adds: "Lights, camera, action! Something big is coming soon at Madame Tussauds Singapore!" News agency IANS reports that an area of 2,500 square metre has been equipped with interactive technology like AR, Kinect, Hologram and special effects. Visitors can dance and act their way into the hall of fame amidst the wax figures of Indian celebrities.

Karan Johar had announced his Madame Tussauds debut almost a year ago: "Honoured to be the first filmmaker from India at the prestigious Madame Tussauds!"

Join me for the unveiling of my Wax Figure! It's the Ultimate Film Star Experience. Only two more days to go, unveiling on April 4. Follow @mtssingapore for the live streaming, starts 10am SGT pic.twitter.com/lr1o9BPQQq — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 2, 2019

Karan Johar's wax figurine at Madame Tussauds Singapore will join those of Anushka Sharma and Mahesh Babu. Indian celebrities who have their wax statues in Madame Tussauds London include Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and others.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.