Mahesh Babu Unveils Wax Statue For Madame Tussauds Singapore. See Pics

Mahesh Babu's wax statue for Madame Tussauds was unveiled in Hyderabad (courtesy MaheshBabu_FC)

Highlights Mahesh Babu is the second Telugu actor after Prabhas to get a wax statue The wax statue was unveiled in Hyderabad on Monday It will be moved to Madame Tussauds Singapore soon

Superstar Mahesh Babu is the latest entrant to the family of Madame Tussauds, Singapore. His wax statue was unveiled at AMB Cinemas here on Monday.

AMB Cinemas, a 7-screen superplex, is a joint venture between Mahesh and Asian Group, a leading film distribution company.

Mahesh Babu is the second Telugu actor after Prabhas to be immortalized in the form of a wax statue.

According to a statement, the statue will be displayed for a day at AMB Cinemas and will later be flown to Singapore to be installed at Madame Tussauds museum.

A select group of fans, who were screened through sketching and other contests, will get an opportunity to take selfies with Mahesh Babu's wax statue.

On the career front, Mahesh is busy wrapping up the shoot of upcoming Telugu film Maharshi, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Last seen on-screen playing the role of a Chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu will soon begin work on his next project with director Anil Ravipudi.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.