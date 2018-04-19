Karan Johar Is First Bollywood Filmmaker To Get Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds

Karan Johar will get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds London

Karan Johar's wax figure is currently being readied

  1. Karan Johar's wax figure will head out on tour across Asia
  2. The wax statue will be launched later this year
  3. He reportedly met the creative directors from the museum in last week
Filmmaker Karan Johar will get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. He will be Bollywood's first filmmaker to get a wax figure at the museum. "Karan Johar's talent and career goes well beyond just filmmaking which makes him an exciting and entertaining personality for them to add to the many other iconic International wax figures. Additionally, his wax figure will not just be launched in one city but will simultaneously head out on tour across Asia to give his many fans across the world a chance to experience him being waxed," read a statement. The wax statue will be launched later this year.

Karan Johar also tweeted about it and said he's 'honoured.'
 

Karan Johar had reportedly met the creative directors from the museum in London last week.

His wax figure is currently being readied. See the pictures here.
 
Karan Johar, 45, debuted as a director 20 years ago with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's hit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Later, he directed films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Name Is Khan and Student of the Year. 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is his last directed film. Meanwhile, he produced hit films such as Dostana, Agneepath, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The Hindi version of S S Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion, was distributed by Dharma Productions (owned by Karan Johar).

Not just filmmaking, Karan Johar has also appeared on screen for some films and hosts award shows too. Indradhanush (1989) was his debut TV show. In 1995's blockbuster film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, he featured as Shah Rukh Khan's friend. He has also appeared in films like Bombay Velvet and Welcome To New York.

His upcoming films as a producer are Raazi, Kesari, Brahmastra and Kalank.

Madame Tussauds London already has wax figures of Indian personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and others.
 

